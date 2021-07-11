Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Acquires 4,541 Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,541 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $4,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 192.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Genmab A/S during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 287.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the period. 6.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, June 7th. DNB Markets raised Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Genmab A/S from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.71.

GMAB opened at $43.26 on Friday. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $44.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.89.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 51.35%. The business had revenue of $256.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.