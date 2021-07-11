Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Buys 4,978 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,978 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,921,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $919,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,218 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,065,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $828,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,083 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,936,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $804,939,000 after purchasing an additional 133,862 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,236,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $723,688,000 after purchasing an additional 34,245 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,748,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,484,000 after purchasing an additional 150,603 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $117.61 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $114.91 and a one year high of $117.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.01.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

