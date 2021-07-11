Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Buys 6,883 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,776 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,883 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,415 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 15,622 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPM Growth Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 21,316 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.80.

SBUX stock opened at $117.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.82 and a 52 week high of $118.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.71.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.