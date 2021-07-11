Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,755 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 127.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of VNQ opened at $105.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.07. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $75.46 and a 12 month high of $105.77.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.