Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $2.73 Million Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 34,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 23,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,051,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Shares of VHT stock opened at $251.09 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $193.41 and a 1 year high of $251.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $242.21.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.