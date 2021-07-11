Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $5.03 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,283 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $52.98 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.53 and a 12-month high of $56.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.48.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

