Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $7.60 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 31.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,591.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,406.55 and a 1 year high of $2,612.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,450.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,602.06, for a total value of $182,144.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,130,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,779,780,878.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,312 shares of company stock valued at $165,473,488 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,850.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,519.32.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

