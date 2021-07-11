KeeperDAO Price Reaches $151.32 on Major Exchanges (ROOK)

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 11th. In the last seven days, KeeperDAO has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. KeeperDAO has a total market capitalization of $5.51 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KeeperDAO coin can currently be bought for $151.32 or 0.00446654 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About KeeperDAO

KeeperDAO (ROOK) is a coin. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,430 coins. The official website for KeeperDAO is app.keeperdao.com . KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols. Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool. “

Buying and Selling KeeperDAO

