Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Buys 6,012 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 57.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,449 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,012 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 149.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 285.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. 85.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PHM opened at $53.23 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $33.71 and a one year high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.27.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

PulteGroup announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on PHM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

In other news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $88,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,846,794.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

