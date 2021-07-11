Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $572,000 Holdings in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Westlake Chemical by 27.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical in the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Westlake Chemical by 3,154.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. 26.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WLK opened at $89.63 on Friday. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 52-week low of $50.79 and a 52-week high of $106.47. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.80.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Westlake Chemical’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 47.16%.

WLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors boosted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Scotiabank raised Westlake Chemical from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $98.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.27.

In related news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,217 shares in the company, valued at $862,785. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

