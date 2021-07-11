Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 50.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Security National Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 303.0% in the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.17.

Shares of LW stock opened at $80.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.67 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 47.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.77.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.06). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The business had revenue of $895.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lamb Weston news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $5,452,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

