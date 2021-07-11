Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 41,818 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 85.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,818 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GL. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. 74.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GL stock opened at $94.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.32 and a 52-week high of $108.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.68.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.12). Globe Life had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%.

Several analysts have recently commented on GL shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.80.

In other Globe Life news, insider Kenneth J. Matson sold 17,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total transaction of $1,751,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,810,779.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total transaction of $1,394,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,126,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 205,000 shares of company stock worth $21,506,740. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

