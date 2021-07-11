Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 73,718 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 79,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 631,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after acquiring an additional 8,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in First Financial Northwest in the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.85% of the company’s stock.

In other First Financial Northwest news, CFO Joseph W. Kiley III sold 16,617 shares of First Financial Northwest stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $228,982.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,037.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFNW opened at $14.95 on Friday. First Financial Northwest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $15.15. The stock has a market cap of $144.87 million, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $11.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Northwest, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. First Financial Northwest’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FFNW shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Financial Northwest from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of First Financial Northwest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial Northwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

