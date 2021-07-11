Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 309,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.73% of Streamline Health Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STRM. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 352,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 25,228 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 226.6% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,978,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,700 shares during the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 4,930,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,108,000 after acquiring an additional 625,000 shares during the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 45,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STRM opened at $1.62 on Friday. Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $3.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.87.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 29.39% and a negative net margin of 48.19%.

About Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc provides health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

