Kenneth S. Grossman Purchases 10,000 Shares of Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Stock

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Director Kenneth S. Grossman bought 10,000 shares of Barnwell Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.45 per share, with a total value of $24,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,843. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of BRN opened at $2.70 on Friday. Barnwell Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $6.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.11.
Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.00 million for the quarter.
Barnwell Industries Company Profile
Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also invests in land interests in Hawaii. In addition, the company owns and operates five water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; drills water and water monitoring wells of various depths; installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes Floway pumps and equipment in Hawaii.
