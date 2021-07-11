Kenneth S. Grossman Purchases 10,000 Shares of Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Stock

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Director Kenneth S. Grossman bought 10,000 shares of Barnwell Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.45 per share, with a total value of $24,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,843. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of BRN opened at $2.70 on Friday. Barnwell Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $6.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.11.

Get Barnwell Industries alerts:

Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.00 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRN. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Barnwell Industries during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Barnwell Industries during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Barnwell Industries during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Barnwell Industries by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 384,144 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 132,100 shares during the period. 10.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barnwell Industries Company Profile

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also invests in land interests in Hawaii. In addition, the company owns and operates five water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; drills water and water monitoring wells of various depths; installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes Floway pumps and equipment in Hawaii.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Barnwell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnwell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.