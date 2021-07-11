Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €779.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €779.00 ($916.47) price objective on Kering (EPA:KER) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €750.00 ($882.35) target price on shares of Kering and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €675.00 ($794.12) target price on shares of Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group set a €760.00 ($894.12) price target on shares of Kering and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €850.00 ($1,000.00) price target on shares of Kering in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kering has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €783.09 ($921.28).

Shares of KER opened at €731.20 ($860.24) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €728.90. Kering has a one year low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a one year high of €417.40 ($491.06).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

