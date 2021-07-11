Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. Acquires Shares of 367,473 Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 367,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,964,000. Phillips 66 comprises approximately 3.8% of Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 123.6% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

NYSE:PSX opened at $82.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $94.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.82.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is -404.49%.

PSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.06.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.