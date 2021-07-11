Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. Has $1.30 Million Holdings in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. cut its stake in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 97.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,357,316 shares during the period. HollyFrontier comprises approximately 0.2% of Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD.’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 9,250.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 229.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 72.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in HollyFrontier in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

In other HollyFrontier news, CEO Michael Jennings purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.98 per share, with a total value of $262,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,835 shares in the company, valued at $6,290,628.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bruce A. Lerner purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.74 per share, for a total transaction of $104,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,163.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HFC stock opened at $31.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -34.05 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. HollyFrontier Co. has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $42.39.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. HollyFrontier’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HFC shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Tudor Pickering downgraded HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded HollyFrontier from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.30.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

