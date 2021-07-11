Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,179 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.07% of Kezar Life Sciences worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 154.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 5,481 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 145.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 7,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

KZR stock opened at $5.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.56. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $7.40.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

