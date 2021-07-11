Klaytn (KLAY) Trading Down 5.5% Over Last Week

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 11th. One Klaytn coin can currently be purchased for about $0.97 or 0.00002869 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Klaytn has a total market cap of $2.42 billion and approximately $101.28 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Klaytn has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00045489 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.00 or 0.00117890 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.87 or 0.00161706 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,900.00 or 0.99911839 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.43 or 0.00956185 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Klaytn Coin Profile

Klaytn launched on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,617,116,157 coins and its circulating supply is 2,484,570,941 coins. The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Buying and Selling Klaytn

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klaytn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klaytn using one of the exchanges listed above.

