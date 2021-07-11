Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Korea Electric Power Corporation generates and supplies electric power to its customers, both industrial and residential. The Korean government owns the majority of the company. “

Get Korea Electric Power alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on KEP. Citigroup cut Korea Electric Power from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Korea Electric Power from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Nomura lowered Korea Electric Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, lowered Korea Electric Power from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

KEP opened at $10.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Korea Electric Power has a 1 year low of $7.77 and a 1 year high of $12.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Korea Electric Power by 249.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,317,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,518,000 after purchasing an additional 939,997 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. acquired a new position in Korea Electric Power in the first quarter worth $3,561,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Korea Electric Power by 1,120.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 203,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 186,879 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its stake in Korea Electric Power by 9.0% in the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,641,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,837,000 after purchasing an additional 135,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Korea Electric Power by 47.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 368,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 117,783 shares in the last quarter. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Korea Electric Power (KEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Korea Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korea Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.