Kosmos Energy’s (KOS) Hold Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on the stock.
LON:KOS opened at GBX 224.40 ($2.93) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £915.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 656.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 230.13. Kosmos Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 78 ($1.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 280 ($3.66).
Kosmos Energy Company Profile
See Also: What are earnings reports?
Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.