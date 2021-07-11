Kosmos Energy’s (KOS) Hold Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on the stock.

LON:KOS opened at GBX 224.40 ($2.93) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £915.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 656.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 230.13. Kosmos Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 78 ($1.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 280 ($3.66).

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

See Also: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.