Kuke Music Holding Limited’s (NYSE:KUKE) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow

Kuke Music’s (NYSE:KUKE) lock-up period will expire on Monday, July 12th. Kuke Music had issued 5,000,000 shares in its public offering on January 12th. The total size of the offering was $50,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of NYSE:KUKE opened at $5.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.53. Kuke Music has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $15.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Kuke Music alerts:

Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.74 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kuke Music stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 87,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Kuke Music as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kuke Music Company Profile

Kuke Music Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides classical music licensing, subscription, and education services in China. It operates through two segments, Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business; and Music Events Business. The Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business segment distributes commercial copyrights and offers music education solutions.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Kuke Music Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuke Music and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.