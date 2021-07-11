Kusama (KSM) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $91.66 Million

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 11th. Kusama has a market cap of $1.79 billion and $91.66 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kusama coin can currently be bought for $211.19 or 0.00622342 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Kusama has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kusama Profile

Kusama was first traded on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official website is kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

