L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “L. B. Foster Company is engaged in the manufacture, fabrication and distribution of rail and trackwork, piling, highway products and tubular products. For rail markets, Foster provides a full line of new and used rail, trackwork and accessories to railroads, mines and industry. Foster also sells and rents steel sheet piling and H-bearing pile for foundation and earth retention requirements for the construction industry. For tubular markets, foster supplies pipe and pipe coatings for pipelines and produces pipe-related products for special markets. “

Get L.B. Foster alerts:

NASDAQ FSTR opened at $18.00 on Thursday. L.B. Foster has a 12 month low of $11.21 and a 12 month high of $19.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.58 million, a PE ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 1.04.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $116.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.79 million. L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 1.65%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that L.B. Foster will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSTR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in L.B. Foster by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L.B. Foster in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Barington Capital Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of L.B. Foster in the 1st quarter worth $269,000. 66.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

L.B. Foster Company provides products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support critical infrastructure projects worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technologies and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail Technologies and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on L.B. Foster (FSTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for L.B. Foster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.B. Foster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.