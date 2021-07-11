Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Shares Sold by Caas Capital Management LP

Caas Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 64.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,599 shares during the quarter. Caas Capital Management LP’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $10,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LANC. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 825.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LANC traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $196.04. 51,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,761. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29 and a beta of 0.18. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52-week low of $152.62 and a 52-week high of $198.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $191.25.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.21). Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $357.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Lancaster Colony’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LANC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Sidoti started coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

