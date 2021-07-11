Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND)‘s stock had its “add” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 755 ($9.86) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 755 ($9.86) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Land Securities Group from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 850 ($11.11) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.80) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Land Securities Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Land Securities Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 747.14 ($9.76).

Shares of Land Securities Group stock opened at GBX 688.80 ($9.00) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 706.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.75. The company has a market cap of £5.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.66. Land Securities Group has a 1-year low of GBX 474.75 ($6.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 755.60 ($9.87).

In other Land Securities Group news, insider Mark Allan purchased 20,979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 708 ($9.25) per share, for a total transaction of £148,531.32 ($194,057.12).

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

