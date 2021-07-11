Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.33 and last traded at $27.34. 9,438 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 623,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.02.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $92.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.24 million. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.87%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $163,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 109,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,016. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Etienne Montagut sold 7,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $182,901.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,887.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,356 shares of company stock valued at $747,264. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNTH. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lantheus during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Lantheus by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Lantheus by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in Lantheus by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Lantheus during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

