Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 11,778 DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of DMC Global at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of DMC Global by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,522,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,855,000 after purchasing an additional 182,968 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of DMC Global by 8.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,529,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,002,000 after purchasing an additional 118,662 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DMC Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,816,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of DMC Global by 198.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 42,681 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of DMC Global by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 342,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,804,000 after purchasing an additional 41,780 shares during the period. 90.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOOM opened at $57.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.98. DMC Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.04 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. DMC Global had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $55.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. DMC Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

