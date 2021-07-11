Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $337,000 Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.3% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IPG. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.56.

In related news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $403,908.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $3,249,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $33.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.92 and a 1-year high of $34.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.88.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.43%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

