Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $391,000 Stake in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) by 22.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,701 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in i3 Verticals were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IIIV. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in i3 Verticals in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in i3 Verticals by 392.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in i3 Verticals by 27.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 49.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 34.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. 62.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David K. Morgan bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.67 per share, for a total transaction of $95,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.71.

IIIV opened at $31.63 on Friday. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $35.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.10, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.18.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $49.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.13 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

i3 Verticals Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

