Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $703,000 Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 60.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,723 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,360 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter worth about $40,790,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,840,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $572,389,000 after buying an additional 52,240 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 29.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 46,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,985,000 after buying an additional 10,745 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 10.0% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 4,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $246.00 price target (up from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Wednesday. raised their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affiliated Managers Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.40.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $160.49 per share, for a total transaction of $401,225.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,209,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMG opened at $176.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.45. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.19 and a 1-year high of $176.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.36.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $559.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.48 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 16.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.30%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

