Lazard Asset Management LLC Makes New $514,000 Investment in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 22,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCFE. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of McAfee in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of McAfee by 251.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McAfee in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of McAfee in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McAfee in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MCFE opened at $28.40 on Friday. McAfee Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $29.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.35. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.52.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.63 million. McAfee’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that McAfee Corp. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. McAfee’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

MCFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McAfee from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of McAfee from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of McAfee from $30.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.79.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

