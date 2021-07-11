Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 696 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,680 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 50,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 17,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 2,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.54, for a total value of $114,152.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,366.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 14,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $754,581.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,710.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,197 shares of company stock valued at $2,392,714. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $52.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $27.55 and a 1 year high of $60.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.84.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.12 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 29.03% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.03%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ZION shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.35.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

