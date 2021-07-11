Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 77,022 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 96.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 77,022 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,492,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $688,211,000 after buying an additional 1,105,360 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,036,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $525,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,864 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,024,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,131,000 after purchasing an additional 56,370 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,962,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,523,000 after purchasing an additional 39,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,204,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,405,000 after purchasing an additional 77,675 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BR stock opened at $168.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.87 and a 52-week high of $168.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.44.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

In related news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $219,108.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,514.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

