Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR cut its holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,072 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 134,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 38,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $12.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.54. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.47 and a 52-week high of $12.97.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.

About Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

