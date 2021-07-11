Lendefi Price Reaches $0.33 on Exchanges (LDFI)

Lendefi (CURRENCY:LDFI) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. During the last seven days, Lendefi has traded down 18.1% against the dollar. Lendefi has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and $149,830.00 worth of Lendefi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lendefi coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000973 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002964 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00045734 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.32 or 0.00119390 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.68 or 0.00161925 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,820.77 or 1.00148697 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $328.77 or 0.00973535 BTC.

Lendefi launched on January 20th, 2021. Lendefi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,578,646 coins. Lendefi’s official Twitter account is @lendefi_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendefi is designed to be a win-win for both borrowers and lenders. Both parties may enjoy the benefits of a DeFi system without worrying about middle-men, red tape and counterparty risks. “

