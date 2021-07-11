Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at Morgan Stanley

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.39% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Oilfield Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.81.

Liberty Oilfield Services stock opened at $13.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.62. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $17.78.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $552.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.64 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 13.54% and a negative net margin of 14.49%. Analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 12,299,996 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $186,959,939.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP R Sean Elliott sold 6,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Insiders have sold 12,538,096 shares of company stock worth $190,414,684 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. SCP Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. 58.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

