Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.43. Lightbridge shares last traded at $6.30, with a volume of 37,320 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.97.

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The energy company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTBR. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Lightbridge by 27,062.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,050 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 10,013 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Lightbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $46,530,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lightbridge by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,327 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 15,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lightbridge by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,446 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 24,251 shares in the last quarter. 3.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lightbridge Company Profile (NASDAQ:LTBR)

Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops nuclear fuel technology under the Lightbridge Fuel name. It focuses on developing and commercializing metallic nuclear fuels that could enhance resistance of nuclear fuel in existing and new nuclear reactors with a meaningful impact on addressing climate change and air pollution.

