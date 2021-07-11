LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.03 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) will post sales of $33.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.90 million to $34.30 million. LTC Properties reported sales of $38.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full year sales of $133.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $132.59 million to $134.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $140.15 million, with estimates ranging from $137.40 million to $144.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for LTC Properties.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.34). LTC Properties had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 5.82%.

LTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho cut shares of LTC Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. LTC Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

LTC stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.97. The company had a trading volume of 218,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,138. LTC Properties has a 1 year low of $32.01 and a 1 year high of $44.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 10.86 and a quick ratio of 10.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.32.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 94.61%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in LTC Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in LTC Properties by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 359,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,003,000 after purchasing an additional 8,909 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in LTC Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $465,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in LTC Properties during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 51,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

