LuaSwap Market Cap Tops $5.81 Million (LUA)

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One LuaSwap coin can now be bought for $0.0598 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular exchanges. LuaSwap has a market capitalization of $5.81 million and approximately $54,168.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LuaSwap has traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00054494 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00017529 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $306.47 or 0.00903504 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000375 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005429 BTC.

LuaSwap Coin Profile

LUA is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 213,591,086 coins and its circulating supply is 97,250,245 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling LuaSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LuaSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LuaSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

