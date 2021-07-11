Lufax (NYSE:LU) Shares Gap Up to $9.00

Shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.00, but opened at $9.31. Lufax shares last traded at $9.42, with a volume of 81,818 shares.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LU. Macquarie began coverage on Lufax in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Lufax in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.05.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Analysts predict that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Lufax during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Lufax during the 4th quarter worth $160,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Lufax by 293.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in Lufax during the 4th quarter worth $258,000. 6.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

