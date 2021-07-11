MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Shares Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 581 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTSI. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. 71.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MTSI stock opened at $59.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.64, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.24. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.78 and a 1 year high of $69.29.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.00 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 23.60% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $25,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,447 shares in the company, valued at $15,259,257.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Kober sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $76,293.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,944 shares of company stock valued at $7,390,112 over the last quarter. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MTSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.60.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI).

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.