Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $47.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Main Street Capital Corporation is a specialty investment company providing customized financing solutions to lower middle market companies which operate in diverse industry sectors. Main Street seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides one stop financing alternatives to its portfolio companies. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MAIN. TheStreet raised shares of Main Street Capital from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

NYSE MAIN opened at $41.50 on Thursday. Main Street Capital has a 52-week low of $26.68 and a 52-week high of $43.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.36.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.77 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 112.60% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Main Street Capital will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 117.14%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 28.3% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 310.4% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

