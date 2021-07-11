Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) PT Lowered to C$35.50

Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) had its price target dropped by analysts at Scotiabank from C$36.50 to C$35.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

MLFNF has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.58.

Get Maple Leaf Foods alerts:

OTCMKTS MLFNF opened at $20.18 on Friday. Maple Leaf Foods has a 12-month low of $17.75 and a 12-month high of $24.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.56.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Schneiders, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Lightlife, Field Roast, Cappola, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lunch Mate, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Parma, and Shopsy's.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.