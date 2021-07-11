Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) will announce $1.32 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.34 billion and the lowest is $1.28 billion. Martin Marietta Materials posted sales of $1.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full year sales of $4.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.75 billion to $5.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.12 billion to $5.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Martin Marietta Materials.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $982.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $360.00 to $424.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $330.15.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MLM opened at $357.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $359.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52 week low of $201.04 and a 52 week high of $383.71. The company has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.76%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

