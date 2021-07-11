Masco (NYSE:MAS) Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Masco (NYSE:MAS) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $61.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

MAS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masco from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Masco in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Masco from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Truist lifted their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Masco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.29.

Shares of MAS opened at $58.45 on Wednesday. Masco has a 12 month low of $49.32 and a 12 month high of $68.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.33.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a return on equity of 361.42% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Masco will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.13%.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $628,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 344,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,654,116.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $2,089,640.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,851,370.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,656 shares of company stock worth $5,385,570. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,913,000. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Masco in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,590,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Masco by 114.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,796,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,619,000 after purchasing an additional 960,330 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Masco by 4.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,746,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,182,830,000 after purchasing an additional 921,889 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Masco by 18.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,122,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,939,000 after purchasing an additional 644,239 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

