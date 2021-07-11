Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires Shares of 23,782 VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 23,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned about 0.05% of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 209,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 30,824 shares during the last quarter. Apriem Advisors raised its position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 47,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000.

PFXF stock opened at $21.35 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $18.25 and a twelve month high of $21.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.12.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.