Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Lowers Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 37.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,339 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,103,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,872,000 after purchasing an additional 28,215 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,424,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,607,000 after acquiring an additional 30,831 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,008,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,115,000 after buying an additional 319,589 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $167,096,000. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $142,625,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $116.96 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $77.39 and a one year high of $124.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.58.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

