Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Makes New Investment in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 12.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the first quarter worth $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the first quarter worth $53,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 33.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 37.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. 61.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 100,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $2,186,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Steven D. Fitz sold 3,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $67,518.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 409,568 shares of company stock valued at $8,336,702 in the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SUMO opened at $22.38 on Friday. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $46.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.58.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $54.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.91) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Sumo Logic from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sumo Logic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.56.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

